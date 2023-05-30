1982 cold case victim identified as Virginia Higgins Ray in South Carolina

Virginia Higgins Ray : “1982 cold case victim identified as Virginia Higgins Ray in Richland County”

South Carolina officials have identified a “Jane Doe” from a 1982 cold case as Virginia Higgins Ray, according to a report by WIS. Ray, who suffered from schizophrenia, was a patient at the Richland County state hospital before being transferred to the women’s ward on Bull Street, where she never provided her name. Despite exhaustive search efforts, Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years until genetic genealogists at FHD Forensics were able to track down her family. Ray’s daughter contacted the anthropology department on Mother’s Day of this year and confirmed the relationship between her and the unidentified remains of “Jane Doe.” Ray’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for her burial expenses.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

Jane Doe identification Unidentified hospital patient Historical hospital records Cold case investigation Forensic identification techniques