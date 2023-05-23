“$19M Settlement Reached for Family of Christian Glass, Killed by Colorado Sheriff’s Deputy During Mental Health Crisis”

Christian Glass : “$19M settlement reached in killing of Christian Glass by Colorado sheriff’s deputy during mental health crisis”

The government state and local agencies will pay $19 million to the parents of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Colorado man who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis, as part of a settlement announced on Tuesday. The shooting of Glass after his SUV became stuck in the mountain town of Silver Plume last year drew national attention and prompted calls for reform in how authorities respond to people with mental health problems. Sally and Simon Glass also negotiated for changes aimed at preventing another family from suffering a loss like theirs. Clear Creek County will establish a crisis response team, and its sheriff’s office will train and certify all deputies in crisis intervention. The state of Colorado will create a virtual reality training scenario for the Colorado State Patrol based on the shooting that will focus on de-escalation in stressful situations involving officers from different agencies. The settlement, which the communities of Georgetown and Idaho Springs also joined, is the largest for a police killing in Colorado and among the top in the United States.

News Source : Spectrum News Staff,Associated Press

