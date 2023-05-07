2 actors died yesterday 2023 : Two Beloved Actors Mourned by Hollywood

Two Beloved Actors Grieved by Hollywood

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Helen McCrory and Felix Silla

Helen McCrory

The entertainment industry was left reeling by the news of the passing of Helen McCrory on April 16, 2021. McCrory was a highly respected actor whose career spanned over two decades, during which she starred in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. However, she was perhaps best known for her role as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.

McCrory’s portrayal of the cunning Malfoy matriarch was widely praised by fans and critics alike, and she brought a depth and complexity to the character that set her apart from other actors. In addition to her work in Harry Potter, McCrory appeared in several other notable productions, including the TV series Peaky Blinders and Penny Dreadful, and the films The Queen and Skyfall.

Despite battling cancer for a long time, McCrory remained dedicated to her craft and continued to work tirelessly until the very end. Her passing has left a void in the entertainment industry that will be hard to fill.

Felix Silla

Another beloved actor who passed away on the same day as Helen McCrory was Felix Silla. Silla was a well-known character actor whose career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films, television shows, and commercials. However, he was perhaps best known for his role as Cousin Itt in the classic TV series The Addams Family.

Silla was a master of physical comedy who had a unique ability to convey a range of emotions through his body language and facial expressions. He was also a talented stuntman and performed stunts in several notable films, including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Towering Inferno. In addition to his work in The Addams Family, Silla also appeared in the TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century and the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The loss of these two talented actors has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to McCrory and Silla’s exceptional talent, professionalism, and dedication to their craft. Their legacy will live on through their exceptional work and the memories they have left behind.