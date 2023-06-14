2 boys killed in Lynnwood park shooting; 3 arrested in connection with the incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Lynnwood community is in shock following a drive-by shooting that took the lives of two teenagers, aged 15 and 16. This marks the second such incident involving teens in the area within a day and a half, though it is unclear if the two are connected. Last summer, a drive-by shooting at Spruce Park claimed the lives of Tidus Linville-Goodwin and Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr., and three suspects have now been arrested and charged with aggravated first-degree murder. Lynnwood Police have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. Police Chief Jim Nelson called the crime a senseless tragedy that has forever altered the lives of those affected.

News Source : FOX 13 Seattle

Source Link :3 arrested in connection to Lynnwood park shooting that killed 2 boys/