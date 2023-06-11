2 dead including 1-year-old child after crash in Live Oak on Highway 99

2 dead including 1-year-old child after crash in Live Oak on Highway 99

Posted on June 11, 2023

Two people, including a one-year-old child, have died in a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak. Updates on the investigation have not been provided at this time.

News Source : KCRA

