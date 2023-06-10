2 killed, 1 injured in shooting incident in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
At around 9 p.m. on the East Side of Kansas City, a shooting occurred at the intersection of 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, as reported by the Kansas City Star. According to Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident began shortly after an officer requested assistance at that location. Upon arriving, responding officers saw one officer and five individuals near a white van, three of whom had been shot. One of the victims, a Black male, died on the scene, while a white female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later passed away. A third victim suffered minor injuries, and two others were detained. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating whether anyone other than the officer fired a gun. The fatal shooting marks the 83rd and 84th homicides in Kansas City this year, including police shootings, compared to last year’s record of 172 homicides.
News Source : Mehr News Agency
Source Link :Kansas City shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured/