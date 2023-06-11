2 killed in head-on collision in Cumilla, including pickup van driver Morshed and student Md. Soikat

The injured were taken to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at 4 pm near Bhuyan filling station in the Jorkanon area of the district.

The deceased were identified as Morshed, 30, the driver of the pickup van from the Lalbagh area of Sadar Dakshin Upazila, and Md. Soikat, 14, a student of standard VIII of Lalbag high school in the same area.

According to reports, the accident happened when 16 teenagers in a pickup van were on their way to the Upazila Parishad field to watch the National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Under-17).

The matter was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Debashish Chowdhury of Sadar South Police Station.

BDST: 2136 HRS, JUNE 11, 2023

MSK

