2 Killed in Sacramento Drive-By Shooting, Suspect Arrested today.

A man has been arrested for the drive-by shooting in Sacramento that killed two people earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Del Paso Heights area off of Clay Street. Sacramento Police have arrested 34-year-old Durbin Paguada-Vasquez, who was spotted in North Highlands and taken into custody. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail. Officers have stated that the shooting was not gang-related or random, but rather an isolated and targeted incident. The police department is urging community support to combat recent violence in the city, where six people have died in 13 shootings in one week. Police Chief Kathy Lester called the recent numbers alarming, with 75% of the victims being Hispanic or Black and 50% under the age of 30, mostly in specific areas of the city.

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :Man arrested in Sacramento drive-by shooting that killed 2 this week/