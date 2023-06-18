2 Sisters Shot Dead On Camera In Delhi’s RK Puram, Suspects Arrested

“RK Puram shooting” with the victim names Pinky and Jyoti. : 2 Sisters Shot Dead On Camera In Delhi’s RK Puram, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Two women, Pinky and Jyoti, were reportedly shot dead in the Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera, and disturbing visuals of the attackers spraying bullets at the women were shared on social media. The victims were rushed to Safdarjung hospital, but were declared dead. Three men, Arjun, Michael, and Dev, were arrested in connection with the double murder case. The initial probe suggests that the incident was a case of money settlement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the city’s law and order situation.

News Source : India.com News Desk

