2-stroke bike maintenance: Maintaining Your 2-Stroke Bike: Tips and Tricks

Keeping Your Two-Stroke Bike Running Smoothly: Tips and Tricks

The art of taking care of motorcycles is slowly dying, as modern machines require trained technicians and specialised tools to fix their issues. However, maintaining a two-stroke bike is still an art that can be learned, especially if you want to keep your bike ringing away without any hassle. Here are some tips to help you keep your two-stroke bike in top shape.

1. Check Your Fuel Mix

The first and most important point when it comes to maintaining a two-stroke bike is to maintain the ratio of oil and petrol. The usual ratio is 930 ml petrol and 60 ml 2T oil per litre, and this mixture helps in proper combustion and engine lubrication. Too much petrol can cause the engine to overheat due to lack of lubrication, while too much oil can lead to an ineffective spark, which means your bike won’t start up at all.

2. Frequent Spark Plug Interventions

The oil mixed with petrol leaves residue over time, leading to spark plug fouling. It’s better to check the condition of the spark plug after every 500 km or so and adjust your fuel/oil mixture accordingly. If the problem persists, adjust the carburetor’s fuel/air settings.

3. Keep the Air Filter Clean

The intake system on a two-stroke engine is a lot less sophisticated than on a four-stroke machine, making it a lot more susceptible to damage from debris. Most two-stroke bikes have a block of porous foam as an air filter, which is prone to dust and soot accumulation. Keeping your air filter free from dust and soot will need to be done on a war footing.

4. Checking Your Engine Oil Levels

Two-stroke engines have two separate avenues for lubrication, one from the 2T oil for the cylinder and the other from the lubricating oil for the rest of the engine and gearbox components. Checking the level of engine oil is as important as maintaining the fuel/oil mixture. The grade of oil also matters, and for best results in our tropical climate, stick to a 20W50 mineral oil.

5. Keeping a Keen Eye

Regular inspection of your bike is crucial to keep it in top shape. Inspect your bike closely whenever you can and look for signs of wear and tear. Check the forks for oil just above the seals, look for cracked sidewalls on the tyres, and make sure the handlebar turns easily from side to side. Check the lights, indicators, and horn, and make sure the throttle pulls cleanly.

In conclusion, the art of motorcycling has been hijacked by influencers who care more about the destination than the journey. But to make that dreamy weekend ride a reality, you need to keep your pride and joy ship-shape. Maintaining your two-stroke bike is not rocket science, and with these tips, you can keep your bike ringing away without any hassle. So, take care of your bike, and it’ll take care of you.

News Source : ZigWheels.com

Source Link :How To Maintain A 2-stroke Bike/