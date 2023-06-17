2-year-old boy killed by falling arcade machine in Texas

“Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigates young boy’s death by arcade machine accident” : Boy killed by arcade machine in Texas beach home

A young boy died in Texas after an arcade machine fell on him while his family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The 2-year-old climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms and it tipped over, crushing him. Despite his grandmother’s attempt to rescue him, the child was rushed to the hospital by helicopter and later pronounced dead. The family has not been identified, but detectives believe the death was accidental.

Read Full story : 2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says /

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Child arcade machine accident Arcade machine safety regulations Preventing arcade machine accidents Child safety in public spaces Sheriff warns of arcade machine hazards