2-year-old boy struck by stray bullet at Utah daycare, suspect identified

Utah daycare shooting victim : 2-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in Utah daycare, suspect identified

Police in Utah are investigating after a two-year-old boy was hit in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at his daycare. Authorities suspect the bullet came from a bird hunter’s gun, and have identified an adult male who was shooting birds in the area with a .22 caliber air rifle. The man is cooperating with detectives, and police plan to send the results of their investigation to prosecutors to consider potential charges. Doctors found a small caliber bullet lodged in the boy’s head but opted to leave it in place to avoid causing additional injuries. The child’s condition is stable and improving. The daycare expressed shock at the incident and said safety for the children and staff has always been their top priority. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children aged one to 18 in the US, according to a University of Michigan analysis.

News Source : Victoria Bekiempis

