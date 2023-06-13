2-year-old dies after becoming trapped in crib in Iola, Wis.

Posted on June 13, 2023

A 2-year-old child’s death in Iola, Wisconsin is currently under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department. Reports from WLUK-TV indicate that the toddler became wedged between the slats of their crib and the corner of the crib at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Tragically, the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. All rights reserved to WSAW in 2023.

