2-year-old dies in Wisconsin after getting trapped in crib

Toddler dies after becoming trapped in crib in Wisconsin
According to authorities, a 2-year-old in Wisconsin passed away on Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib. The incident occurred in the Village of Iola, and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that deputies were informed of a toddler who was discovered not breathing at a home. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the child had become caught between the corner of the crib and the slats. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
Read Full story :2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says/
News Source : https://www.wcax.com
