2-year-old dies in Wisconsin after getting trapped in crib

2-year-old dies in Wisconsin after getting trapped in crib

Posted on June 13, 2023

victim name: toddler : Toddler dies after becoming trapped in crib in Wisconsin

According to authorities, a 2-year-old in Wisconsin passed away on Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib. The incident occurred in the Village of Iola, and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that deputies were informed of a toddler who was discovered not breathing at a home. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the child had become caught between the corner of the crib and the slats. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

News Source : https://www.wcax.com

  1. “Child safety cribs”
  2. “Preventing infant deaths”
  3. “Cribs with safety features”
  4. “Safe sleep practices for babies”
  5. “Avoiding crib entrapment”
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply