2-year-old girl dies in hot car in Volusia County

Posted on June 10, 2023

toddler victim hot car death : 2-year-old girl dies in hot car, suspect being investigated

According to authorities, a young girl who was two years old passed away on Thursday after being left inside a hot car for over two hours. This tragic incident was reported by WFTV, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and CNN.

News Source : https://www.wcax.com

