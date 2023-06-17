2-year-old killed by arcade machine in Texas beach home

“Galveston County arcade machine accident victim” : 2-year-old boy killed by arcade machine in Texas beach home

A young boy in Galveston County, Texas lost his life after being crushed by an arcade machine, as reported by authorities. The incident occurred while the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach. The boy, who was only 2 years old, climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms and it fell on top of him. Despite his grandmother’s attempts to rescue him, the child was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital by helicopter. The family has not been identified, but detectives believe the death was accidental.

News Source : https://www.alaskasnewssource.com

