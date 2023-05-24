2-year-old shot at Utah day care, person of interest identified

Spanish Fork shooting victim : 2-year-old victim of stray bullet at Utah day care, person of interest identified

A man who was using an air rifle to shoot at birds has been named as a person of interest by police after a two-year-old boy was hit in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at a Utah daycare, according to reports. The incident took place on Monday, and while playing outside in a vinyl fenced-in area of the facility, one child “appeared to stumble and was seen bleeding from the face.” After being taken to a local hospital, doctors discovered a small caliber bullet lodged in the toddler’s head. The boy is in stable condition and is improving, police said. The man who was shooting birds has been identified and is cooperating with authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be filed.

Read Full story : 2-year-old struck in head by stray bullet while playing outside at day care: Police /

News Source : Meredith Deliso, ABC News

Child safety at day care centers Stray bullet incidents in residential areas Importance of outdoor play safety measures Child protection laws and regulations Community awareness and prevention of gun violence