2-year-old victim shot by stray bullet at Spanish Fork daycare, person of interest identified

2-year-old victim : 2-year-old boy shot by stray bullet, suspect identified in Spanish Fork daycare incident

An individual believed to be connected to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy outside a daycare in Spanish Fork, Utah has been identified as a “person of interest,” according to police. The man was reportedly shooting at birds in the area with a .22 caliber air rifle at the time the child was shot. He is cooperating with authorities, and the investigation is ongoing. The Spanish Fork City prosecutors office will make a decision about possible charges once the investigation is completed. The child, who was playing with other children in a fenced-in area outside the Leap Ahead Childcare Center, was taken to the hospital by his parents after daycare workers noticed he was bleeding from the face and appeared to stumble. Scans at the hospital showed a small caliber bullet lodged in his head. The child remains hospitalized but is in stable condition and improving.

News Source : The Salt Lake Tribune

