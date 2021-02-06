Will Mendo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Will Mendo of Cape May has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Will Mendo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Will Mendo. He was highly involved in the Cape May community and brought a smile to all around him. Rest In Peace. Posted by Zack Mullock on Friday, February 5, 2021

Tributes

Dillon Mullock

Wow, what a shame. Such a good guy, always nice running into him on lake lily playing hockey, at the golf course or even high school golf. Such a loss, what a great guy. We were lucky to know him.



Shannon Laurenzi

My heart goes out to the family and his brother Joe .. Our Idaho family and neighbors.. he will be missed

Joan Dollinger

So very sad! Prayers abound!

Lauren Laughlin

He was an all around great guy who was always smiling, he will be dearly missed!

Sonja Cole Polash

Will was a great neighbor. Always a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to the Mendo family.