Dr. Bob Potter Death – Dead : Dr. Bob Potter Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Bob Potter has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“(20) RWU Student Programs, Leadership, & Orientation on Twitter: “The SPLO staff is saddened by the passing of Dr. Bob Potter, dean of the RWU School of Engineering, Computing, and Construction Management (SECCM)

The SPLO staff is saddened by the passing of Dr. Bob Potter, dean of the RWU School of Engineering, Computing, and Construction Management (SECCM). pic.twitter.com/oTfTEw7H8V — RWU Student Programs, Leadership, & Orientation (@RWU_SPLO) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –