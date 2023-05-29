“20-year-old Ashley Anglin dies in College Station motorcycle accident”

Ashley Anglin victim name : Young woman dies in College Station accident involving motorcycle and another vehicle, victim identified as Ashley Anglin.

A fatal accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred in College Station, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman named Ashley Anglin. The incident took place at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive and was reported to the police at 10:22 a.m. on Monday. The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but eventually succumbed to her injuries. Further updates on the story will be provided by FOX 44 News as they become available.

Read Full story : Motorcyclist dead in College Station vehicle accident | KWKT /

News Source : Matt McGovern

College Station motorcycle accident Fatal motorcycle crash College Station Motorcyclist killed in College Station accident College Station vehicle collision involving motorcycle College Station motorcycle fatality news