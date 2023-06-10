20-year-old charged in dangerous-driving incident that left woman seriously injured

victim : 20-year-old man charged in dangerous-driving incident that left woman seriously injured

A 20-year-old man has been accused of dangerous driving in northeast Calgary, resulting in severe injury to a woman. On May 26, the victim was panhandling at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue N.E. when she encountered an unknown man driving a silver Toyota Echo. After the woman walked away, the car followed her and stopped nearby. The man allegedly agreed to give her money but then sped away, causing the woman to cling onto the vehicle and be dragged for about 150-200 meters. The victim has since been released from the hospital, and Duba Wario has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. Wario has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on June 23.

Calgary

