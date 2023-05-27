20-year-old driver injures passenger, kills 31-year-old woman in Towner County crash

Cando victim name : Fatal Crash in Towner County, ND Involving Cando Man and Woman

A fatal crash occurred in Towner County, North Dakota on Saturday morning, as reported by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. According to the authorities, a 20-year-old man from Cando was driving on Highway 66 towards the east when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline at around 5:47 a.m. The car then veered into the westbound lane, hit the ditch, and rolled over several times before catching fire. While the driver sustained injuries, his 31-year-old female passenger, also from Cando, was thrown out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The names of those involved will be released once their families have been notified. The incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

Read Full story : Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected /

News Source : https://www.kfyrtv.com

Egeland car crash Fatal car accident Egeland ND Car fire accident Egeland Woman ejected in Egeland crash Egeland ND fatal car fire