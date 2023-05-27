20-year-old victim : 20-year-old man killed in car collision in East Haven, Connecticut

A car collision on the south side of Foxon Road in East Haven resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man early Saturday morning, according to police. The male driver was given medical treatment at the scene by the East Haven Fire Department before being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later passed away. Though the man has been identified as a 20-year-old from Madison, his name has not been released by the police. The car was traveling west on Foxon Road in the Circle Drive area when it crossed over the double yellow lines and hit a utility pole. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking any witnesses to the accident to contact Detective Jon Trinh. For more news on this and other stories, download the FOX61 News APP from iTunes or Google Play or stream live on ROKU or FIRE TV.

Read Full story : 20-year-old killed in crash: East Haven police /

News Source : FOX61 Staff

Fatal car crash in East Haven East Haven police investigate deadly accident Tragic death of 20-year-old in car collision Importance of safe driving practices emphasized after fatal accident Community mourns loss of young victim in East Haven crash