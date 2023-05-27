20-year-old missionary Elder Izaak Orion Card killed in Brazil traffic accident

Elder Izaak Orion Card : 20-year-old missionary Izaak Orion Card dies in Brazil traffic accident

A 20-year-old missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Izaak Orion Card from Anchorage, Alaska, passed away in a traffic accident in Brazil where he had been serving in the Brazil Curitiba Mission since October 2022. The accident occurred when a bus carrying four missionaries was hit by a semitruck in a rural area near Tibagi, Brazil. Elder Card was the only casualty, while the other three missionaries sustained minor injuries and are receiving care from local members of the church. The church expressed its condolences to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission and extended prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.

News Source : KSLTV.com

