20-year-old Zachary Porter drowns in dangerous mud flats in Alaska estuary

Zachary Porter – victim : Man Drowns in Alaskan Mud Flats: Zachary Porter Identified as Victim

A tragic incident occurred at Turnagain Arm, an estuary in Alaska known for its dangerous mud flats made of silt. Zachary Porter, a 20-year-old resident of Lake Bluff, Illinois, drowned after getting stuck in the quicksand-like silt up to his waist while walking on the tidal mud flats. Despite frantic rescue efforts, he couldn’t be extracted before the tide came in. Porter’s body was recovered on Monday morning, and authorities have stated that at least three other people have drowned in Turnagain Arm over the years. Kristy Peterson, the administrator and lead EMT for the Hope-Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department, warned that despite Alaska’s beauty, it’s important to remember that Mother Nature has no mercy for humanity. The incident occurred near Hope, a community of about 80 people across Turnagain Arm, just 22 miles from Anchorage but a 90-minute drive away. The estuary parallels the Seward Highway, which is the only highway that goes south and delivers tourists from Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula.

Read Full story : Alaska man gets stuck waist-deep in mud flats, drowns after tide comes in /

News Source : India Today World Desk

Alaska mud flats drowning Mud flats safety precautions Alaska coastal hazards Tide safety tips Dangers of mud flats in Alaska