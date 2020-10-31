2020 Earthquake in Turkey Today : Izmir Earthquake Destroy Boats and Houses .

Our heart goes out to people of #Izmir Turkey who have been hit by a destructive earthquake

There was an earthquake in Izmir with a magnitude of 7.0, 14 people have been announced dead, over 500 people injured and the numbers are rising by the minute. more than 20 buildings have collapsed

A number of boats in Sığacık, Turkey, were washed aground at Teos Marina on October 30 following an earthquake described by the USGS as of magnitude 7.

 

HOW IT HAPPENED

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit holiday hotspots in Turkey and Greece. The epicentre of the tremor was in the Aegean Sea some 11 miles (17 km) off the coast of Turkey’s Izmir province, at a depth of 10 miles (16km).

A number of buildings were reported locally as having collapsed.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said initial reports indicated at least four people died and at least 120 were injured.

 

After the tsunami in İzmir/Turkey, there is a help request from @teos_marina for boat, seaman and technical support. Hundreds of untied boats and yachts are inside and outside the marina. It is our announcement to the seafarer friends who are in Izmir.

 

From Cesme Marina @TeosMarina
 Support boats for the marina were delivered to the area early in the morning.

The assistance and support that our boat owners who own and can use boats can provide to the region are of great importance.

