2020 update of the WSES guidelines for the management of acute colonic diverticulitis in the emergency setting (including suspect or victim names not applicable)

Hinchey stage III-IV diverticulitis : 2020 update of the WSES guidelines for the management of acute colonic diverticulitis in the emergency setting.

The 2020 update of the WSES guidelines for managing acute colonic diverticulitis in the emergency setting was conducted by Sartelli et al. In 1978, Hinchey et al. published a study on treating perforated diverticular disease of the colon. Neff and van Sonnenberg wrote about CT imaging for diagnosis and treatment of diverticulitis in 1989. Ambrosetti et al. conducted a prospective study in 2002 on the impact of imaging on surgical management of colonic diverticulitis. Kaiser et al. wrote about the role of computed tomography in managing complicated diverticulitis. The 2016 WSES guidelines by Sartelli et al. focused on left-sided colonic diverticulitis. Mäkelä et al. conducted a study on the role of C-reactive protein in predicting the severity of acute diverticulitis. Laméris et al. conducted a meta-analysis on the accuracy of graded compression ultrasonography and computed tomography in acute colonic diverticulitis. The 2017 WSES guidelines by Sartelli et al. focused on the global management of intra-abdominal infections. Shabanzadeh and Wille-Jørgensen conducted a Cochrane review on antibiotics for uncomplicated diverticulitis. Chabok et al. conducted a randomized clinical trial of antibiotics in acute uncomplicated diverticulitis. Andersen et al. wrote the Danish national guidelines for treatment of diverticular disease. Ambrosetti et al. conducted a prospective study of the long-term outcome of mesocolic and pelvic diverticular abscesses of the left colon. Brandt et al. conducted a case-control study on percutaneous CT scan-guided drainage versus antibiotherapy alone for Hinchey II diverticulitis. Siewert et al. wrote on the impact of CT-guided drainage in treating diverticular abscesses. Angenete et al. conducted the randomized controlled trial DILALA on the feasibility and safety of laparoscopic lavage for treating perforated diverticulitis with purulent peritonitis. Schultz et al. wrote on the SCANDIV randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic lavage versus primary resection for acute perforated diverticulitis. Vennix et al. conducted a multicenter, parallel-group, randomized, open-label trial on laparoscopic peritoneal lavage or sigmoidectomy for perforated diverticulitis with purulent peritonitis. McCafferty et al. wrote on the current management of diverticulitis. Fleming and Gillen conducted a study on the timing of reversal of Hartmann’s procedure following acute diverticulitis. Cirocchi et al. conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis on treating Hinchey stage III-IV diverticulitis. Lee et al. conducted a nationwide analysis of emergency surgery patients comparing Hartmann’s procedure to primary anastomosis with diverting loop ileostomy for acute diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis treatment Acute colonic inflammation Left-sided diverticulitis Colonic diverticula Colonic abscess management