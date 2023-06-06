“2022 Panini Donruss Football Jumbo Cello Fat Pack” : 30 Trading Cards Inside 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack

30 Trading Cards Inside – 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack



Price: $10.45

(as of Jun 06,2023 21:29:39 UTC – Details)





The 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack is now available for avid collectors and fans of the National Football League. This pack features 30 trading cards, including 300 base cards and 100 rated rookies. What sets this collection apart is the inclusion of four Press Proof Blue Parallels per pack, on average, making it a highly sought-after item.

The Press Proof Blue Parallel is a special edition card that features a blue border and unique design elements. It is highly coveted by collectors because of its rarity and unique look. With four of these cards per pack, collectors have a higher chance of getting their hands on this special edition card.

Aside from the Press Proof Blue Parallels, the 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack also features a range of other inserts that will excite collectors. One of the most notable is the Ultra Rare Downtown! Insert. This card features a 3D design of a player in a downtown setting and is highly sought after by collectors due to its rarity. It is a super short print (SSP) card, making it even harder to come by.

Another insert to look out for is the Optic Rated Rookies Preview Green Velocity. This card features a green border and a unique design that sets it apart from the base and rated rookie cards. It is also randomly inserted, making it a must-have for collectors who want to complete their set.

In addition to these inserts, the 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack also includes randomly inserted Rated Rookies Autographs Blue. These cards feature signatures from some of the NFL’s top rookies and are a must-have for autograph collectors.

Collectors who purchase this pack will also have the opportunity to complete the entire 400-card set, including both base and rated rookie cards. This collection is perfect for those who are looking to build their collection or add to their existing one.

The 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack is a highly anticipated release for collectors and fans of the NFL. With four Press Proof Blue Parallels per pack, on average, it offers a higher chance of obtaining a rare and highly sought-after card. The inclusion of other special inserts like the Ultra Rare Downtown! and Optic Rated Rookies Preview Green Velocity makes this pack an excellent addition to any collection.

Overall, the 2022 Panini Donruss Football NFL Jumbo Cello Fat Pack is a must-have for collectors and fans of the NFL. With 30 trading cards, including four Press Proof Blue Parallels per pack, on average, collectors have a higher chance of obtaining rare and highly coveted cards. The range of other special inserts, including the Ultra Rare Downtown! and Optic Rated Rookies Preview Green Velocity, makes this collection a must-have for any serious collector. So, if you are a fan of the NFL and love collecting football cards, don’t miss out on this exciting release.



