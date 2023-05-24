“2023 D-I College Championships Live Stream”: How to Watch the 2023 D-I College Championships: Streaming Schedule

Ultiworld to Stream 58 Games at 2023 USA Ultimate Division I College Championships

The countdown for the 2023 USA Ultimate Division I College Championships has begun! In just two days, 40 exceptional teams will compete to be crowned national champions. And for the first time ever, viewers will have access to more D-I College Championships coverage than ever before, thanks to Ultiworld!

Field Pass Debuts at College Nationals

This year, Ultiworld is debuting Field Pass at College Nationals, a multi-game stream inspired by NFL Red Zone. The innovative feature allows viewers to watch up to four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another. Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four Field Pass individual game streams, presented with natural sound and no commentary. On top of that, Ultiworld will also broadcast the showcase field streamed game each round!

Ultiworld to Broadcast 58 Games

All in all, Ultiworld will broadcast 58 games from pool play (45 games), prequarters (5 games), and quarterfinals (all 8 games) before coverage transitions over to ESPN+ and ESPNU for semifinals and finals, respectively. Every single team at the tournament will be streamed at least once. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcasts.

Full Broadcast and Video Schedule

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-I College Championships:

Showcase Field Broadcast Schedule Through Quarterfinals

Field Pass Broadcast Schedule Through Prequarters

Semifinals and Finals (and Quarterfinals Field Pass) Broadcast Schedule

For more information on which subscriptions and Event Packs get access to streams, see this post.

