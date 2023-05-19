“2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup substitutions”: What is the maximum number of substitutions allowed in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup: A Platform for Future Stars

Argentina is set to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, a prestigious tournament that has produced some of the world’s best players. This competition is an opportunity for young prospects to showcase their talent and potentially become future stars of the sport. In this article, we will discuss the number of substitutions allowed per game in this tournament.

Tradition and Changes in the U-20 World Cup

The FIFA U-20 World Cup has a rich tradition of producing world-class players. The likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Ronaldinho, Mohamed Salah, and Erling Haaland have all participated in this tournament when they were young prospects with incredible talent. Although the rules of the tournament do not have many differences compared to professional leagues, the number of teams represented in this edition has been reduced to 24.

Substitutions Allowed at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The number of substitutions allowed at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup remains at five. This change was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the limit increase from the traditional three. However, there is an important detail to keep in mind: those five substitutions can only be made on three different occasions. This rule was implemented to prevent teams from using substitutions as a way to waste time. With this wrinkle, the game is still stopped a maximum of three times for that reason.

It is important to note that halftime does not count as one of those three windows. In knockout games, there will be an extra substitution available if the match goes to overtime, providing an advantage for each head coach.

Conclusion

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is a platform for young prospects to showcase their talent and potentially become future stars of the sport. Argentina will host the 2023 edition of the tournament, and the number of substitutions allowed per game remains at five. However, those substitutions can only be made on three different occasions to prevent teams from using them as a way to waste time. With this rule, the game is still stopped a maximum of three times for that reason. It will be interesting to see how young prospects take advantage of this opportunity and potentially become the next Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland.

