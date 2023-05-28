“2023 Monaco Grand Prix live stream”: Guide to Watching the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Start Time and Additional Information

Max Verstappen wins pole position for Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the season after a stunning final sector effort in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. He will be joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, who looked set for pole until Verstappen’s late heroics demoted him to second on the grid.

Esteban Ocon of Alpine will line up in a strong third position ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes starting in fifth place.

Home favourite Charles Leclerc had originally qualified in third place, but he will have to take the start in sixth after receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren’s Lando Norris in Q3.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Here are some of the channels airing the race:

Europe:

Austria – Servus TV / ORF

Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia – Sport Klub

Czech Republic – AMC

Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland – Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France – Canal+

Germany – Sky

Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary – M4

Italy – Sky

Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland – Viaplay

Portugal – Sport TV

Spain – F1 DAZN

Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS

UK – Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA – ABC

Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America – ESPN

Asia:

China – CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India – F1 TV only

Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia – beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore – beIN SPORTS

Thailand – beIN SPORTS

Turkey – S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam – K+

Oceania:

Australia – Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand – Sky

Africa:

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Starting grid:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

