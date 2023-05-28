“2023 Monaco Grand Prix live stream”: Guide to Watching the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Start Time and Additional Information

Max Verstappen wins pole position for Monaco Grand Prix
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured his first pole position of the season after a stunning final sector effort in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. He will be joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, who looked set for pole until Verstappen’s late heroics demoted him to second on the grid.
Esteban Ocon of Alpine will line up in a strong third position ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes starting in fifth place.
Home favourite Charles Leclerc had originally qualified in third place, but he will have to take the start in sixth after receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren’s Lando Norris in Q3.
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.
Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|Session
|GMT
|BST
|CEST
|ET
|PT
|AEST
|JST
|IST
|FP1
|11:30
|12:30
|13:30
|07:30
|04:30
|21:30
|20:30
|17:00
|FP2
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|11:00
|08:00
|01:00¹
|00:30¹
|20:30
|FP3
|10:30
|11:30
|12:30
|06:30
|03:30
|20:30
|19:30
|16:00
|Q
|14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|10:00
|07:00
|00:00¹
|23:00
|19:30
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00¹
|22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Here are some of the channels airing the race:
Europe:
- Austria – Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia – Sport Klub
- Czech Republic – AMC
- Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland – Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France – Canal+
- Germany – Sky
- Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary – M4
- Italy – Sky
- Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland – Viaplay
- Portugal – Sport TV
- Spain – F1 DAZN
- Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK – Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA – ABC
- Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America – ESPN
Asia:
- China – CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India – F1 TV only
- Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia – beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore – beIN SPORTS
- Thailand – beIN SPORTS
- Turkey – S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam – K+
Oceania:
- Australia – Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand – Sky
Africa:
- Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
- Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
- Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Starting grid:
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
