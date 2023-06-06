“2023 News Headlines”: Top 5 Headlines for June 6, 2023

Top Stories from June 5, 2023

MPD Identifies Driver of Fatal Crash

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4. The investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be released soon.

The Kitchen Island: More Than Just Extra Seating

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. From unique designs to personalized features, the kitchen island is no longer just a functional piece, but a decorative one as well.

Can’t Miss: The Smyrna Police Department Needs Your Help

The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is wanted in connection with a recent crime and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Outsiders Spirits Unveils Whiskey JYPSI

Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI – a contemporary interpretation of the “JYPSI Spirit” in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning. This new spirit is sure to be a hit among whiskey enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments Hold Ribbon Cutting

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. These new apartments offer a unique blend of luxury and country living, with modern amenities and scenic views of the surrounding area.

