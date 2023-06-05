“2023 NHL Draft Top 100 Countdown”: Counting Down the Top 100 Picks of the 2023 NHL Draft: From Ignat Lutfullin at 85 to Albert Wikman at 81

Top 100 NHL Prospects: No. 85-81

As we approach the 2023 NHL Draft, Daily Faceoff has compiled a list of the top 100 prospects in this year’s class. In this article, we will take a closer look at prospects No. 85 to No. 81.

No. 85 Ignat Lutfullin

Ignat Lutfullin is a Russian forward born on February 11, 2005. Lutfullin is a relatively unknown prospect, but his abilities on the ice are quickly becoming apparent. He has the ability to generate speed through quick cuts and possesses a great work rate. Lutfullin has had points on over half of his team’s goals and could be a great late-round option.

No. 84 Rasmus Kumpulainen

Rasmus Kumpulainen is a Finnish forward born on August 8, 2005. He is a reliable center who can contribute at both ends of the ice. Kumpulainen has good vision and can distribute the puck to create scoring chances. He also uses his body well along the boards and is hard to knock off the puck.

No. 83 Cole Knuble

Cole Knuble is an American center born on June 1, 2004. He is a controversial prospect as his skating abilities are up for debate. He is labeled more as a right wing and could be a late 2nd to 3rd round pick or a 6th or 7th-round pick. Knuble has enough skill to make plays and generate shots but his skating may hinder him at the NHL level.

No. 82 Tanner Ludtke

Tanner Ludtke is an American forward born on November 27, 2004. He is a player that rarely gets mentioned in the public sphere but has proven to be productive. Ludtke may have awkward skating mechanics, but he is involved as a one-touch puck transporter and is one of the top shot generators in the USHL. He is committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and could be a valuable asset for an NHL team in the future.

No. 81 Albert Wikman

Albert Wikman is a Swedish defenseman born on March 10, 2005. He is a lanky, smooth-moving defenseman who uses his size to his advantage. Wikman could translate well to the NHL but his ceiling may be a bit lower than some of the other prospects on this list. With the end of Alexander Edler’s career, Wikman could be the next Swedish defenseman to make an impact in the NHL.

These five prospects have the potential to make an impact in the NHL in the future. As we continue to countdown the top 100 prospects, we will highlight more players to keep an eye on leading into the 2023 NHL Draft.

