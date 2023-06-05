“2024 Toyota Tacoma review”: Our Top 5 Favorite Features of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma (Plus 5 Areas for Improvement)

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: 5 Things We Love and 5 Things We Don’t

After months of anticipation, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma has finally made its debut as the pioneer model year of the Toyota midsize pickup truck’s 4th generation. As one of the best-selling midsize pickups in the US, the Tacoma has a lot to live up to, and Toyota has made sure to equip it with some impressive features and specifications to stay competitive against rival pickup trucks like the Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Here are 5 things we absolutely love about the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and 5 things that we think could have been done better.

5 Things We Love

The 2024 Tacoma Has The Most Powerful Taco Engine Ever

The 2024 Tacoma is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture – F (TNGA-F) platform, which uses lighter but more durable body construction and new powertrains to achieve a lower center of gravity, improved fuel economy, better fuel efficiency, and greater performance both on tarmacs and trails. The top powerplant option is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid system, based on a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine, a 48-hp hybrid electric motor, and a 1.87-kWh battery pack. Together, these components produce 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, making the i-FORCE MAX the most powerful system on any production Tacoma ever.

There’s A 2024 Tacoma For Just About Every Midsize Truck Buyer

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will offer 8 different trims, catering to a wide range of pickup truck customers. Each trim is differentiated by its body style, interior appointments, available powertrain configurations, exterior accessories, and suspension design. Toyota offers several premium suspension systems tuned specifically for some of the 2024 Tacoma’s trims, allowing longer wheel travel and better off-road performance.

The 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter Is An Overlander’s Dream Come True

The 2024 Tacoma brings the first-ever Trailhunter in Toyota’s lineup, exclusively using the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powerplant. The Trailhunter is equipped with high-clearance exhaust tips, a high-mount air intake, rock rails, skid plates, a steel rear bumper, a rear recovery hook, a bed utility bar, and color-switching (yellow/white) RIGID LED fog lamps. All of the Trailhunter’s official equipment and accessories will be covered by Toyota’s warranty, making it a complete overlanding package right out of the dealership.

The 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro Edition Has Badass Front Seats

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro comes exclusively with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, and its enhancements are geared more towards competitive off-road activities like rock crawling and high-speed desert running. The TRD Pro gets 2 inches of additional ride height in front, 1.5 inches at the back, and 3 extra inches of overall width compared to the SR5 trim. Underneath the body, the 2024 Tacoma TRD pro is held up by Fox QS3 shocks and 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires mounted on 18-inch TRD wheels. The TRD Pro also features new front seats with bold TRD Pro logos embroidered into the headrests.

The 2024 Tacoma Has A Great Range Of Powertrain Options

The 2024 Tacoma will get Toyota’s new 2.4-liter turbo-four i-FORCE powerplant as its base engine option, producing 20% more torque than the previous Tacoma’s base engine. The Tacoma also offers an upgraded 6-speed iMT2 manual transmission option for specific trims. Overall, the 2024 Tacoma has a great range of powertrain options, providing buyers with the flexibility to choose a pickup truck that suits their needs and preferences.

5 Things We Don’t Love

The 2024 Tacoma’s Base SR Trim Has A Weaker Engine

Despite the great range of powertrain options available for the 2024 Tacoma, the base SR trim’s de-tuned i-FORCE engine produces only 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque, which might not be powerful enough for those using their pickup trucks as workhorses.

The 2024 Tacoma Has An Ugly Chin

The 2024 Tacoma is taller and wider than its immediate predecessor, making it less aerodynamic. Toyota added a front air dam under the 2024 Tacoma’s bumper to reduce air drag produced by the front wheels, but many Taco fans and vehicle review sites have been immediately turned off by this air dam’s unpleasant appearance and its negative effects on ground clearance.

The 2024 Tacoma Didn’t Get Toyota’s New 10-Speed A/T

Toyota has done a great job in keeping the M/T option alive, especially for many pickup truck purists and off-road enthusiasts. However, many Taco fans were expecting something better – the 10-speed ECT-i that currently resides in the 2023 Tundra and Sequoia.

The 2024 Tacoma’s Gauges Are A Bit Too Small

One of the criticisms that the 2024 Toyota Tacoma has received is that its gauges are a bit too small, making it difficult to read information at a glance while driving.

The 2024 Tacoma’s Price Might Be A Bit Steep

The starting price for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to be around $28,000, which might be a bit steep for some pickup truck buyers, especially when considering the great range of options available from competitors like the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado.

Conclusion

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is a great addition to the Toyota midsize pickup truck lineup, offering a range of powertrain options, trims, and features to cater to a wide range of customers. However, there are some areas where the Tacoma could have been improved, such as its base trim’s engine and the design of the front air dam. Overall, the 2024 Tacoma is a solid pickup truck that is definitely worth considering for those in the market for a new midsize pickup.

Toyota Tacoma 2024 Best features of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Pros and cons of Toyota Tacoma 2024 Toyota Tacoma 2024 review Toyota Tacoma 2024 performance and reliability

News Source : HotCars

Source Link :5 Things We Love About The 2024 Toyota Tacoma (5 Things We Don’t)/