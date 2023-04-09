Below are 10 Marvel experiments that went terribly wrong:

1. The Super Soldier Serum experiment that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America also created his nemesis, the Red Skull.

2. The gamma radiation experiment that turned Bruce Banner into the Hulk also created a slew of other gamma-powered monsters.

3. The Extremis experiment that gave Tony Stark enhanced abilities also led to the creation of superpowered villains like Mallen.

4. The Terrigen Mists experiment that created the Inhumans caused many of them to undergo dangerous transformations or develop uncontrollable abilities.

5. The Venom symbiote experiment that was intended to create a new suit for Spider-Man instead turned Eddie Brock into a monstrous villain.

6. The Ultron project that was intended to create an advanced artificial intelligence instead led to the creation of a powerful and destructive supervillain.

7. The Centipede Project that was intended to create superpowered soldiers instead led to the creation of unstable, dangerous subjects.

8. The Darkhold experiment that was intended to unlock the secrets of the universe instead unleashed dark magic that had devastating consequences.

9. The Super-Adaptoid experiment that was intended to create a versatile and formidable android instead created a dangerous and unpredictable foe.

10. The Power Broker experiment that was intended to provide people with superhuman abilities instead turned them into grotesque, mutated creatures.

Since the Silver Age, Marvel has been known to experiment and push the boundaries of superhero comics. While some of their experiments have been successful, others have failed miserably. Despite this, Marvel continues to innovate and strive to create the best superhero comics.

One of their failed experiments was Marvel: Legacy, which was supposed to bring back lapsed readers but failed to do so. Marvel’s event cycle, which started with House of M, had big stakes but started to lose its impact with Fear Itself. The Ultimate Universe was a smash hit in its early years but eventually lost its appeal due to declining sales and B-tier talent taking over. The Age of X and Age of X-Man were not well-received by fans, and the Krakoa Era of the X-Men showed promise with House of X/Powers of X but ended up fizzling out with X of Swords.

The Mutant Decimation storyline depowered the mutant race and resulted in fans losing interest in the X-Men. The Death of Wolverine introduced the hot claws, which fans did not take seriously. The New Universe was a bold move by Editor-In-Chief Jim Shooter but ultimately failed to connect with readers long-term. The failed Inhumans push saw Marvel attempting to replace the X-Men with lower-tier characters, which did not sit well with fans.

Lastly, the infamous Clone Saga was a disaster, with fans dropping the Spider-Man books as Marvel had no actual plan for the storyline’s ending. Despite these failures, Marvel continues to push the envelope and experiment with new ideas to bring readers the best superhero comics possible.