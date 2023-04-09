At 103 years old, Ben Ferencz, who served as the final prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, has passed away.

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials in Germany, has died at the age of 103. Ferencz was a World War II U.S. Army soldier and Harvard Law School graduate who successfully prosecuted Nazi commanders for their roles in crimes against humanity during the war. He was only 27 years old at the time of the trials. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum confirmed the news. Despite his youth, Ferencz was given the chief prosecution job in the case of 22 Nazis officers who commanded death squads that targeted Jews and minorities across Europe. They were charged with murdering more than 1 million people. It was his first trial.

Ferencz was born in Romania in 1920 and emigrated to the United States with his family. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he enlisted in the military and joined the U.S. Army, where he trained at Camp Davis. Initially starting out as a typist, he eventually ended up in artillery with the 115th AAA Gun Battalion. His unit was shipped out to Europe to take part in the Normandy landings on D-Day in 1944. When fighting reached the German border, Ferencz was transferred to the Third Army’s Judge Advocate Section to begin looking for evidence of war crimes.

After leaving the Army in 1945, Ferencz was asked to help with the next round of Nuremberg trials. He was given the rank of colonel and returned to Europe. Ferencz drew on skills he had developed in the war for the trials, focusing on using documents and records to build his case.

During his Army service in Europe investigating war crimes, Ferencz came across multiple concentration camps and sites of mass death. He was horrified but had to work fast to preserve evidence. Ferencz later recounted what his work when searching the camps included. He wrote, “My first target on entering a concentration camp was always to secure the records of the camp. In the ‘Schreibstube,’ the camp office, I located the ‘Totenbucher,’ the death registries recording the names of inmates who had perished in the camp. After each name, a date, and cause of death was given. The reasons stated were obviously fictitious. There would be pages listing the same excuses: typhoid, or the popular ‘auf den flucht erschosssen’ — shot while trying to escape. The most accurate English translation of the causes of death would have been just plain ‘murdered.’”

All 22 Nazis were convicted, and 13 were executed by hanging. After Nuremberg, he stayed in Germany for a few years, helping with legal matters in the aftermath of the war. Ferencz’s experiences at Nuremberg led him to push for years for a permanent international court to prosecute war crimes. It was finally created in 2002.

In conclusion, Ferencz’s passing marks the end of an era. He will always be remembered as a true hero who brought justice to the victims of the Holocaust and worked tirelessly to create lasting institutions to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.