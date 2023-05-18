20Minutes Reports the Death of WWE Icon Billy Graham

WWE Legend Billy Graham Has Died

It’s a sad day for the wrestling world as we mourn the loss of one of its greatest legends, Billy Graham. The former WWE champion passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 78. His death was confirmed by WWE on their official website.

A Look Back at Billy Graham’s Career

Born as Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, Billy Graham had a passion for wrestling from an early age. He started his professional wrestling career in 1970 and made his debut in the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in 1972. Graham quickly became one of the most popular wrestlers of his time, thanks to his charismatic personality and impressive physique.

Graham’s signature move was the bearhug, which he used to defeat opponents like Bruno Sammartino, who was the WWWF champion at the time. He eventually won the championship himself, defeating Sammartino in April 1977. Graham held the title for nearly ten months, making him one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE history.

Graham retired from wrestling in 1988 but continued to make appearances in the wrestling world over the years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Billy Graham’s Impact on Wrestling

Billy Graham’s impact on wrestling cannot be overstated. He was one of the first wrestlers to incorporate weightlifting and bodybuilding into his training regimen, setting the stage for the muscular physiques that would become a staple of wrestling in the years to come.

Graham’s flamboyant personality and colorful ring attire also helped to elevate wrestling from a regional attraction to a global phenomenon. He was a master of the microphone, cutting promos that were as entertaining as they were intimidating. His catchphrases, like “I am the Superstar” and “I’m the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour,” are still remembered by wrestling fans to this day.

Outside of wrestling, Graham was also a trailblazer for bodybuilding. He was the first person to win the Mr. Arizona, Mr. California, and Mr. America bodybuilding titles in the same year. His physique inspired countless others to pursue bodybuilding and fitness, and he remained an advocate for healthy living throughout his life.

The Legacy of Billy Graham

Billy Graham’s legacy will live on in the wrestling world and beyond. He was a pioneer in the industry, paving the way for future generations of wrestlers and inspiring fans around the world. His impact on bodybuilding and fitness cannot be understated, and his dedication to healthy living serves as an inspiration to many.

As we mourn the loss of this wrestling legend, we can take comfort in the fact that his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come. Rest in peace, Billy Graham.

