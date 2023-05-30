21-year-old Concord man identified as victim in fatal collision on Highway 580 in Livermore

“Juan Moreno Alonso victim” : Concord man identified as victim in fatal collision on eastbound Highway 580 in Livermore

The victim in a fatal collision involving four vehicles on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore has been identified as a 21-year-old Concord man named Juan Moreno Alonso, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau and the California Highway Patrol. The collision began when Alonso’s Ford Mustang rear-ended a Ford F-350 pickup truck, causing no injuries. However, a Chevrolet pickup truck allegedly speeding in the third lane from the left was unable to brake in time to avoid crashing into Alonso’s disabled Mustang, resulting in his death. The driver of the Chevy suffered injuries to their left knee and right ankle, while no one else was injured. All lanes of eastbound Highway 580 were closed until about 5:15 a.m., when one lane opened, and all lanes were open again by about 7 a.m.

News Source : Bay City News

