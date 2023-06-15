“21-year-old Eve Smith and Darcy Ross identified as victims in fatal car crash with Rafel Jeanne near Cardiff”

St Mellons car crash victims : “Three young adults killed in car crash near St Mellons, Cardiff: Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne”

In March, a tragic car accident occurred near St Mellons, Cardiff, claiming the lives of three individuals – Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne. All three victims were young adults, with Eve and Darcy being 21 years old and Rafel being 24. The car they were travelling in crashed off the A48.

Read Full story : Cop investigating triple death car crash tragedy served with misconduct notice /

News Source : Daily Record

car crash investigation police misconduct triple death tragedy accident investigation law enforcement misconduct