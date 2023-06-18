21-year-old found dead in Salem road

21-year-old found dead in Salem road

Posted on June 18, 2023

“Man found dead in Salem road” : 21-year-old man found dead in Salem road

According to the Salem Police Department, a young man aged 21 was discovered deceased in a road at the northern perimeter of Salem during the early hours of Saturday. An image of the location where he was found is available above.

News Source : https://www.ky3.com

