21-year-old Gantavya Sharma allegedly falls to death from Noida high-rise

Gantavya Sharma : 21-year-old Gantavya Sharma falls off tower in Noida society, dies

A 21-year-old college student from Mathura has passed away after allegedly falling from the eighth floor of a tower in a luxurious group housing society in Noida. The incident occurred at the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 11:15 pm on Friday. It is still unclear whether the student fell accidentally or committed suicide, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma. The victim has been identified as Gantavya Sharma, a native of Mathura district, after his family was informed. Sharma was visiting relatives who live on the eighth floor of the building when the incident happened. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

News Source : Times Now Digital

