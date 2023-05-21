21-Year-Old HEB Manager Kiana Torres Passes Away in Tragic San Angelo Accident: Obituary

Kiana Torres Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Young HEB Manager

Introduction

Kiana Torres, a 21-year-old HEB manager, tragically lost her life in a deadly accident in San Angelo, Texas. Her friends, family, and colleagues are mourning her untimely death and remember her as a kind-hearted and hard-working individual.

The Accident

Kiana Torres was involved in a fatal car accident on August 28, 2021, in San Angelo, Texas. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 87 North, near the intersection of West Concho Avenue, around 9:30 p.m.

According to the police report, Torres was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on U.S. Highway 87 when she collided with a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling southbound. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kiana Torres’ Life and Career

Kiana Torres was born on December 7, 1999, in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Central High School in 2018 and started working at HEB shortly after. Torres quickly climbed the ranks at HEB and became a manager at a young age.

Torres was known for her hard work and dedication to her job. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to her colleagues and customers. Torres had a bright future ahead of her, and her colleagues and friends were excited to see where her career would take her.

Tributes to Kiana Torres

Kiana Torres’ death has left a profound impact on her friends, family, and colleagues. Many people took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Torres.

One of Torres’ colleagues at HEB wrote, “Kiana was a shining star at HEB. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to go the extra mile to make sure our customers were taken care of. She will be deeply missed.”

Another friend wrote, “Kiana was one of the kindest people I have ever met. She had a heart of gold and always put others before herself. I will miss her dearly.”

Conclusion

Kiana Torres’ death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and colleagues. She was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. Her memory will live on through the many lives she touched and the impact she made on the world around her. May she rest in peace.

1. Kiana Torres Funeral Services

2. Kiana Torres San Angelo News Coverage

3. HEB Community Mourns Loss of Kiana Torres

4. Investigation into Kiana Torres Accident

5. Remembering Kiana Torres: Family and Friends Share Memories