21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report (Jude Chacko)

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report

According to Khaleej Times, a 21-year-old Indian-origin student named Jude Chacko was fatally shot in Philadelphia on Sunday while returning from work. The assailants remain unidentified. Chacko’s parents had immigrated to the US from Kollam district in Kerala around 30 years ago. Chacko was a part-time worker in addition to being a student.