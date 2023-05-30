21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report (Jude Chacko)

Jude Chacko – victim name : “21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report”
NDTV
21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report
According to Khaleej Times, a 21-year-old Indian-origin student named Jude Chacko was fatally shot in Philadelphia on Sunday while returning from work. The assailants remain unidentified. Chacko’s parents had immigrated to the US from Kollam district in Kerala around 30 years ago. Chacko was a part-time worker in addition to being a student.
16 hours ago
·
New Delhi, India
Read Full Article
Read Full story :Ground News – 21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report/
News Source : Ground News
- Indian-origin student
- US shooting
- International student safety
- Hate crime
- Campus violence