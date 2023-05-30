21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student shot dead in US

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in the city of Philadelphia, USA, while returning home from work on Sunday. The assailants injured him during a robbery attempt. The victim, Jude Chacko, was working part-time in the area and his parents hail from Kerala, India.

This incident has raised concerns among the Indian community living in America, as another Indian student, 24-year-old Saeesh Veera from Andhra Pradesh, was also brutally murdered on April 21 while working at a petrol station in Ohio.

The police have released a picture of the suspect in Jude Chacko’s case and are seeking help in identifying the accused.