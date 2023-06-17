21-year-old killed in Lee County crash, 27-year-old injured, and 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries

Michael Combs – focus on victim name : 21-year-old killed in Lee County crash, 27-year-old injured, and 18-year-old in critical condition

A 21-year-old driver named Joshua Phillips was involved in a fatal car crash in Lee County, Kentucky on Friday night. The accident occurred when Phillips’ Toyota Tacoma veered off an embankment while traveling south on Zoe Post Office Road. The vehicle subsequently overturned on KY-11 north, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Michael Combs. Two other passengers, 27-year-old Justin Hughes and 18-year-old Kaedyn Turner, were transported to medical facilities with non-life-threatening and life-threatening injuries, respectively. The Lee County Coroner pronounced Combs dead at the scene, and his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the incident, with Trooper Tyler Holt leading the ongoing investigation.

News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)

