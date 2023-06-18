21-Year-Old Man, Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, Found Deceased on NE Salem Road: Obituary

Obituary: Michael Scott Campos-Kegley

Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, a 21-year-old man, was found dead on a road in NE Salem, Oregon. He was born on September 5, 1999, in Salem, Oregon, to his parents, Scott Campos and Lisa Kegley.

Michael was a kind-hearted person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was also an avid sports fan and loved rooting for his favorite teams.

Sadly, Michael’s life was cut short on May 14, 2021, when he was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident. His family is devastated by his loss and will miss him dearly.

Michael is survived by his parents, Scott Campos and Lisa Kegley, his siblings, and numerous other family members and friends. A private service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace, Michael. You will always be remembered and loved.

