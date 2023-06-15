21-year-old man shot to death in south Edmonton alley identified as Osama Ali

Osama Ali – focus keyword: victim name : 21-year-old man shot to death in south Edmonton alley, victim identified as Osama Ali

Police have confirmed that the death of a 21-year-old man, whose body was discovered in an alleyway in south Edmonton on Monday, was a result of homicide, and that the victim was shot. The victim has been identified as Osama Ali. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the police have not disclosed if a suspect has been identified. On Monday evening, police officers responded to a call about an injured man in the Allard Boulevard and Arthurs Crescent S.W. area, where they found Ali had already passed away. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : Phil Heidenreich

