21-year-old Manpreet Singh found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana village

Manpreet Singh, victim : Manpreet Singh found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana village

A 21-year-old man was discovered dead near Natt village in Sahnewal on Thursday morning, under mysterious circumstances. The police believe that the man may have died in a road accident as his bike was found near the body, but the family has alleged foul play. Manpreet Singh, the deceased, left his home around 6.30 PM on Wednesday, informing his father Sukhwinder Singh that he would return shortly. After the family searched for him with no success, some villagers informed them of his body’s discovery near a water channel. Sukhwinder claimed that several days ago, some men had beaten up Manpreet over an issue, and he suspects they may have caused his son’s death. The local police are currently waiting for the autopsy report before proceeding with the investigation.

News Source : TNN

Murders in Ludhiana Suspicious death in Punjab Crime investigation in India Homicide case in Ludhiana Police probe into death of 21-year-old in Punjab