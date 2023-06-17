Michael Scott Campos-Kegley : 21-year-old Michael Scott Campos-Kegley found dead in Salem road

According to the Salem Police Department, a 21-year-old man named Michael Scott Campos-Kegley was discovered dead in the road on Chemawa Road Northeast, just west of the intersection at Portland Road Northeast, early on Saturday morning. Witnesses reported finding the deceased man just before 5 a.m. Police are investigating the incident and pursuing all leads but have not disclosed any further details. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

